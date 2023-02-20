MARION, Va. (WJHL) — Two juveniles were taken to a hospital after a crash on Main Street in Marion, according to town officials.

Police responded to a crash just before 6 p.m. involving a pickup truck on Main Street in front of Macado’s, according to town official Ken Heath.

Heath said two juveniles were transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center.

Main Street is closed to traffic and drivers are being asked to take other routes.

Marion police have requested assistance from the Virginia State Police accident reconstruction team.

This is a developing story, updates will be provided as they become available.