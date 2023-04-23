SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Residents of Scott County are warned to be on the alert after two inmates escaped a regional jail.

According to a post from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, the inmates escaped from the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Duffield.

The post identified the inmates as Joshua Brandon Keith and Christian B. Blaydon.

The sheriff’s office stated in the post that the Duffield and Thomas Village communities should be on extra alert.

Keith and Blaydon were reportedly wearing white kitchen uniforms at the time of their escape. According to the post, both inmates were being held for non-violent offenses.

Anyone with information or who sees suspicious activity is asked to call the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.