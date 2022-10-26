JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two people were injured after their vehicle went through a guardrail and down an embankment Wednesday in Johnson County, authorities report.

According to a preliminary crash report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), a Suzuki Forenza was traveling south on State Route 91 when it crossed into the opposite lane and sideswiped a guardrail off the north side of the highway. The driver then overcorrected, and the car crossed over the road, broke through a guardrail on the south side of the highway, and went 200 feet down a steep embankment, according to THP.

The vehicle came to rest at the bottom of a ravine near Johnson Hollow Road.

The driver and passenger were injured, according to THP, but the extent of their injuries is unclear.