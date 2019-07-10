Authorities: Man attacks two people with hammer in Washington County, Va.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A Washington County man has been arrested and charged after striking two people in the head with a hammer Tuesday night.

According to a release from the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office, John Tuggle, 36, has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated malicious wounding.

The release says Tuggle was at a home on Santa Cruz Drive with two other people on Tuesday around 9:30 p.m.

Tuggle then went into another room and came back with a hammer.

The release says Tuggle hit both victims on the head and then fled back to his home on Santa Cruz Drive where he was arrested shortly after.

The victims were taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center. They are currently in stable condition and being treated for injuries.

No information has been given about what started the attack, but authorities believe drug use and alcohol played a role.

Tuggle is being held without bond at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.

