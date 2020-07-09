Two injured in motorcycle crash on I-26 in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police say two people were sent to a hospital after a motorcycle crashed Wednesday evening on Interstate 26.

The crash happened around 5:27 p.m. near mile marker 18.

According to Johnson City police, a Harley Davidson Electra Glide motorcycle was traveling east when the driver lost control and struck the cable barrier in the median.

Both the driver and a passenger were taken to Johnson City Medical Center.

The police department says, as of 8:30 p.m., the female passenger is in surgery and her status is unknown. No details were released about the driver’s well-being.

The crash remains under investigation.