2 injured in Memorial Boulevard crash

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — At least two people were taken to a hospital after a Friday evening crash on Memorial Boulevard.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, it happened around 6:11 p.m. at the intersection of Memorial Boulevard and Lana View Drive.

State troopers say a 2005 Chrysler Town and Country on Lana View Drive was attempting to turn left onto Memorial Drive when it pulled into the path of a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe.

The driver of the Chrysler, Linda Fleenor, 45 of Kingsport, and the driver of the Chevrolet, Alisa Emery, 54 of Kingsport, were taken to a hospital.

THP says there were two 14-year-old passengers in the Chrysler and a 54-year-old passenger in the Chevrolet. It is unclear if any of the passengers were injured.

Troopers cited Fleenor with failure to yield.