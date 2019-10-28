UPDATE: Hikers injured along AT in Carter County rescued

UPDATE (11:15 a.m.) – The injured hikers along the Appalachian Trail in Carter County have been brought back down by rescuers.

There is no word yet on the extent of the injuries.





UPDATE (9:25 a.m.) – Carter County Rescue Squad officials said they have made contact with the injured hikers on the Appalachian Trail.





Rescue squad coordinator John Burleson told a News Channel 11 crew on the scene that while contact has been made, crews at the staging site haven’t been told what their injuries are.

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Rescue operations are underway as officials seek to rescue two injured hikers Monday morning.

According to the Carter County Rescue Squad, two hikers are injured along the Appalachian Trail.

The rescue is being staged off of Nave Hollow Loop in the Stoney Creek area.

Rescue crews are headed to the Vandeventer shelter on the Appalachian Trail.

No details were immediately available as to the seriousness of the injuries.

