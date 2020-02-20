Breaking News
2 former passengers of quarantined cruise ship die from coronavirus

Buses arrive at a port as the Japan Self-Defense Forces prepare to move American passengers from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Yokohama Port, near Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s health ministry confirmed Thursday that two elderly passengers taken off the Diamond Princess cruise ship have died from the new virus, becoming the first fatalities from the virus-stricken vessel.

Japan now has three deaths linked to the COVID-19 illness.

Japan’s NHK public television said both were Japanese in their 80s. A health ministry official only confirmed that they had been previously been hospitalized in serious condition. The official spoke anonymously, citing office protocol.

The new virus began in China late last year has sickened tens of thousands of people, mostly in China.

The Diamond Princess, docked in Yokohama, near Tokyo, started letting passengers who tested negative for the virus leave the ship Wednesday.

A Tri-Cities man is still on board the ship after his wife tested positive for coronavirus. She is currently in a hospital and may be released pending the results of another test for the virus.

