UPDATE: 3 former Northeast Correctional employees arrested

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two former employees of Northeast Correctional Complex have been arrested and charged with official misconduct and tampering with evidence and a third has been arrested in a separate investigation.

The Tennessee Department of Correction says a Johnson County grand jury indicted Correctional Captain Donnie Henson and former Associate Warden Freddie Roark on Friday.

TDOC says the indictments are the result of a multi-jurisdictional investigation at the local, state, and federal levels.

“Friday’s indictments are the result of an extensive investigation and should show the citizens of Tennessee that integrity is at the core of our mission,” said TDOC Commissioner Tony Parker in a statement Wednesday. “This Department will not stand for anything or anyone that threatens the safety and security of our prisons. That includes the staff and the offenders we supervise. As I have said before, I expect every staff member to Honor the Oath and uphold the pledge they took. Those that fail to do so should know that we will prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law.”

Henson was indicted on two counts of tampering with evidence and two counts of official misconduct. Roark was indicted for one count of tampering with evidence and one count of official misconduct.

TDOC says Roark was fired in April for job abandonment and Henson has been placed on administrative leave pending termination.

In a separate and unrelated investigation, another former NECC employee, Shannon Clark, was arrested on June 28 and charged with official misconduct and introducing drugs or contraband into a penal facility, according to TDOC. Her employment was terminated.