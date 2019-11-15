2 Florida men plead guilty to synthetic drug charges in Southwest Virginia

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Two Florida men pleaded guilty in Southwest Virginia to charges related to synthetic drug shipping.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, Michael John Harrigan, 60 of Valrico, Florida, and Jared Andre Roa, 30 of Tampa, Florida, pleaded guilty last week to one count of conspiring to distribute Schedule I controlled substances in the form of synthetic cannabinoids.

The release says that at sentencing, both men face a potential sentence of up to 20 years in prison with a possible fine of up to $1 million. Harrigan also agreed to forfeit $500,000 in criminal proceeds to the United States.

Court documents reveal that both men admitted to packaging and shipping large amounts of AB-FUBINACA, which is a Schedule I synthetic cannabinoid, through the US Postal Service and other services.

These drugs were sent to Southwest Virginia from Florida and were intercepted in Coeburn, Virginia in October 2014.

In September 2017, a storage unit belonging to Roa was searched in Tampa and revealed quantities of the synthetic drug, packaging materials and address labels listing Harrigan’s name and address.

Harrigan’s illegal profits from the drug activity were estimated to have been at least $500,000.

Roa is scheduled to be sentenced on February 25, 2020, while Harrigan is scheduled for March 2, 2020.

Per Harrigan’s plea agreement, he must pay $50,000 to the United States within seven days of his guilty plea and $450,000 on or before the date of his sentencing.