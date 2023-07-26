JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A pair of professors from East Tennessee State University (ETSU) is working with an international group of scientists to study massive stars near our galaxy.

Dr. Richard Ignace and Dr. Christi Erba of ETSU’s Department of Physics and Astronomy joined the study to analyze the most massive stars close to the Milky Way, according to a release from ETSU.

The team of scientists uses data collected by the Hubble Space Telescope and the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope, one of the premier astronomy facilities in Europe.

The release states that the study has led to discoveries in the role of metallicity in the physical properties of stars.

Ignace and Erba’s team published the report “X-Shooting ULLYSES (a reference to the Hubble Telescope’s UV Legacy Library of Young Stars as Essential Standards): Massive Stars at Low Metallicity.”

“This paper is the first in a series by this worldwide collaboration of scientists,” Erba and Ignace stated in the release. “It is a privilege to be part of such important work.”