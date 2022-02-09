2 employees burned at Eastman on Monday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two Eastman Chemical Company employees are recovering after receiving burns at the company’s Kingsport plant on Monday.

According to Eastman, the two employees were taken to Holston Valley Medical Center where they were evaluated, treated for burns, and released.

The company said the employees were performing maintenance when they were burned “by an inadvertent spray of hot material from a material line they were servicing.”

Both workers are resting at home and will receive further medical evaluation from the company’s medical department in the coming days, according to Eastman.

Monday’s incident happened one week after a “steam line failure” at the plant resulted in five workers receiving minor injuries.