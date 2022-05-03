ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two Elizabethton High School students took to the sky on their own Tuesday.

Blake Stewart and Trenton Taylor both completed their first solo flights as part of EHS’s aviation program. The program provides students like Stewart and Taylor learning opportunities that get them closer to obtaining their pilot licenses.

“I think we have one of the best programs in the nation honestly,” Taylor said prior to takeoff. “I don’t know too many other high schools where students are able to come during first period and get to solo out like we’re getting to do.”

Stewart took off from Elizabethton Airport at 7:45 a.m., and Taylor did the same 90 minutes later. Both said there is nothing quite like flying through the skies.

“Flying is a very unique thing, not many people get to have that ability to do it and most people fly commercial, but it’s not the same as flying a small plane,” Stewart said. “So, you get the real feel of the air and you can see the whole world basically.”

“There’s just something inertly special that comes with being in the air,” Taylor said.

Photo: WJHL

In order to complete their solo flights, both students had to perform a full stop pattern, meaning they essentially had to fly in a rectangle around the airport and safely land.