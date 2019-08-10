2 elephant statues in downtown Erwin reported missing

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Erwin Police Department is asking for help to recover two elephant statues stolen from the downtown district.

The RISE Erwin community group made the announcement Friday.

Several statues are scattered throughout downtown as part of an initiative to give back to a national elephant sanctuary.

RISE Erwin also confirms they’ve spoken with town officials, who tell them there has been an increase in “petty vandalism” and litter along the Linear Trail.

Erwin Police Chief Regan Tilson tells us the department is accepting any tips on the missing elephant statues, and on cases of other vandalism in the community. You can reach the department at (423) 743-1870.

One elephant was located near the county courthouse, while the other was near the Erwin Public Library before they were taken.