2 charged after damaging Carter Co. church property, police say

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people have been charged after a church’s property was vandalized in Carter County.

According to a release from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), more than $1,000 worth of property damage was done to the Poplar Grove Baptist Church on Sunday night.

Police report Israel Mark Harrah, 23, and Casey Wade Hayden, 18, have both been charged with vandalism over $1,000.

According to CCSO, Harrah and Hayden allegedly “drove a pickup truck in circles on the church’s parking lot and grounds, causing extensive damages.”

The sheriff’s office has issued warrants for their arrests.