2 arrested in Sullivan County drug bust

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say two people are facing charges after investigators found nearly $5,000 worth of illegal drugs while executing a search warrant.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office arrested Sarah Condon, 44, and Eric Horner, 38, both of Bristol, Tennessee.

The sheriff’s office says it began investigating drug activity at an apartment at 2637 Highway 11W near Bristol after receiving complaints from citizens.

“During the course of the investigation, patrol officers and investigators from the Special Operations Unit have had multiple encounters with individuals at the residence and from traffic stops of vehicles involved with the residence,” the sheriff’s office said in a release. “The investigation led investigators to obtain a search warrant for the residence on April 14, 2021.”

Investigators found 78 grams of methamphetamine, seven grams of marijuana, two grams of crushed buprenorphine pills, slightly more than a gram of black tar heroin, fentanyl, one clonazepam pill, a handgun, ammunition, and several items of drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says the drugs recovered had a street value of more than $4,900.

Horner was charged with maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are sold/stored, possession of methamphetamine, possession of schedule II drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Condon was charged with tampering with evidence, possession of meth, and simple possessing of marijuana.

According to the sheriff’s office, Horner was booked into the Sullivan County Jail and released after making his $10,000 bond last Friday while Condon was released on Thursday after making her $2,000 bond.