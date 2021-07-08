2 arrested in Scott County, Va. narcotics investigation

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Two Tennesseans were arrested in Scott County, Virginia on Monday after a narcotics investigation resulted in the seizure of a firearm and methamphetamine, police report.

According to a release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, investigators seized the following during the investigation:

1.5 ounces of crystal methamphetamine (street value of $4,200)

A 9mm pistol

2002 Mitsubishi vehicle

The sheriff’s office reports Marla Cutler, 52, of Kingsport, and Calvin Storie, 18, of Blountville, were arrested on Monday.

Cutler and Storie were arrested and charged with possession of firearm with Schedule II, concealed weapon, two counts transporting one ounce of Schedule II to Virginia, two counts of possession with intent to sell Schedule II and four counts of conspiracy to distribute Schedule II.

The release states Cutler and Storie were transported to the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority Duffield facility.