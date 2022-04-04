HURLEY, Va. (WJHL) – Two men accused of breaking into and stealing from homes affected by floods in Hurley, Virginia have been arrested.

According to a release from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), Brandon Estep has been arrested by authorities in West Virginia. Estep, 40, of Kentucky, was one of the two men previously accused of breaking into a damaged Hurley home.

Estep has been charged with the following:

Felony Grand Larceny

Felony Grand Larceny of a Firearm

Felony Breaking and Entering while Armed with a Deadly Weapon

Misdemeanor Brandish/Pointing a Firearm

Estep is being held at the Southwestern Regional Jail in Logan, West Virginia and is awaiting extradition, according to the BCSO.

The other man who was reportedly seen stealing with Estep is still at large as of Monday afternoon. He was identified as Christopher Harrison, 28, also of Kentucky.

With the exception of the brandishing a firearm misdemeanor, Harrison faces the same charges as Estep. The BCSO warns that Harrison should be considered armed and dangerous

The release states that an arrest was made in a separate case of breaking and entering, during which Nathan Alexander Jewell allegedly broke into another Hurley home that had been affected by the floods. Jewell, 27, of Hurley, has been charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering.

Photo: Brandon Estep (courtesy of the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office)

Photo: Nathan Jewell (courtesy of the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office)

Photo: Christopher Harrison (courtesy of the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office)

Jewell is being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail at Haysi on a $5,500 bond. He is set to appear in court Monday.