SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Bluff City man and woman were both arrested early Monday morning after authorities found drugs and more than $11,000 in cash during a traffic stop.

According to a release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), an on-patrol deputy saw a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado on Highway 390 shortly after midnight. The truck reportedly had “multiple equipment violations,” the release states.

During the traffic stop, the two people inside were identified as Katilin Street, 24, and William Estep, 61. Police learned Estep was wanted out of Scott County, Virginia.

William Estep (Photo: Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office)

Katilin Street (Photo: Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office)

The release states that Street gave deputies permission to search the truck, resulting in them finding what is believed to be methamphetamine and marijuana. In addition, deputies found $11,221 in cash.

Photo: Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office

Photo: Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office

Estep claimed that the marijuana was his, and both Street and Estep were charged for possessing meth, according to the SCSO.

As of Monday evening, both remain in the Sullivan County Jail.

Street was charged with Schedule II drug violations and a vehicle equipment violation. The release states her bond was set at $2,000.

Estep was charged with Schedule II drug violations and possession of VI for resale. His bond was set at $5,000, and a hold has been placed on him from Scott County.

The SCSO states the money was seized.