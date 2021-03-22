2 arrested after children found in ‘poor living conditions’ in Washington County, Virginia

DAMASCUS, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities say two people are facing charges after several children were found living in “poor living conditions” at an apartment in Washington County, Virginia.

Margaret Delp, 26, and Marty Ratliff, 29, have both been charged with five counts of child abuse and neglect.

The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office says “Deputy Couch” responded to a domestic dispute on Plymouth Court last Saturday.

“Upon entering the home Deputy Couch encountered a horrendous odor,” the sheriff’s office stated in a social media post. “He observed a kitchen sink full of dirty dishes that had begun growing mold.”

The sheriff’s office says the deputy found two children lying on a soiled mattress in a bedroom with human feces covering the walls. The deputy reported finding a third child in another bedroom that was cluttered and had no suitable bed or mattress for the child. Two more children were located in the living room.

“In the bathroom in the apartment there was a toilet that was not in longer operable but still being defecated in,” the sheriff’s office said. “The apartment was cluttered and covered in stains. Deputy Couch then contacted the Department of Social Services due to the poor living conditions of the apartment. When the Department of Social Services arrived they advised the condition of the apartment were not suitable.”

All five children were removed from the home. The sheriff’s office say deputies obtained warrants for Delp and Ratliff after ensuring the children were in safe care.