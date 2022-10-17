BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol’s Hard Rock Casino’s $40.3 million first quarter “adjusted gross revenue” (AGR) translates to more than $2.4 million for a regional fund meant to improve education, transportation and public safety across Southwest Virginia.

If the casino’s average daily revenues hold through a year, it would bring in 33% more than a legislative study’s predicted 2025 annual revenue, despite operating in a temporary location.

The casino grossed 3.5% more per day in September than it had in August, with $14.3 million in AGR. That amount is taxed at 18%, of which 6% goes to a commission representing 12 Southwest Virginia counties and two cities.

Revenue at the Bristol casino has stayed steady since it opened in early July. (WJHL photo)

If the casino maintained its average so far of $474,142 a day in AGR, it would finish its first year with about $173 million of AGR in its first 365 days.

Virginia’s Joint Legislative Audit & Review Commission projected net gaming revenue of $130 million for Bristol’s casino. If its average daily revenue holds, it would make $173 million in AGR by its first anniversary, July 8, 2023.

The small September uptick reported by the Virginia Lottery came even as tens of thousands of race fans poured into the area for Bristol Motor Speedway’s fall races, which occurred during a week of prime weather.

The casino’s report to the Virginia Gaming Commission showed a slight decline (1.1%) in slot machine revenue from August — $11,320,238 compared to August’s $11,440,383.

An increase in table games revenue more than made up for that difference and continued a trend from July to August. Table games posted adjusted gross revenue of $2,984,939, or an increase of 5% from August.

If casino revenues stay steady, Bristol’s Hard Rock will generate 33% more revenue in its first year of operation than a state study predicted. (WJHL photo)

September was the second full month of reported revenues for the casino. Since opening day, reported AGR from slot machines is a hair under $33 million, while table games have brought in $7.3 million.

On a per-day basis, the casino averaged $476,839 in September, compared to $460,625 in August. With one less day to operate in September, the full-month revenue amount was just 0.1% above August’s.

The Hard Rock’s $40.3 million AGR through the end of September generated a total of $7.3 million in taxes.

The portion of that going to the “Bristol Transportation District Regional Improvement Commission (RIC)” was more than $2.4 million. The Virginia Lottery will disburse those funds to the RIC quarterly, with the first payment set for this month.

According to the legislation that enabled the casino to open and operate, local governments that are part of the RIC must use those funds to improve transportation, education and public safety.

If the current revenue trend held for a year, the RIC would bring in about $10 million over the course of a year, with those funds being split among the 14 local governments.

In addition to Bristol and Norton, they include the counties of Lee, Scott, Wise, Dickenson, Buchanan, Russell, Washington, Smyth, Tazewell, Grayson, Bland and Wythe.