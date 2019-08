GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A small earthquake was detected just north of Greeneville this morning.

The United States Geological Survey measured the earthquake at a 2.2 scale around 3:25 a.m. Monday morning.

The USGS records it as focused right along Roaring Fork Road.

The earthquake had a depth of 8.1 km, which is just over 5 miles.

It was recorded as being 5 km north of Greeneville, just over 3 miles.