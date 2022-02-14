BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University’s (ETSU) Bluff City eagle nest is home to its first egg of the 2022 season.

Eagles Frances and Eugene welcomed their first egg Saturday at 10 p.m., according to a post from administrator Michelle France with the ETSU Eagle Cams.

In past reviews, ETSU Eagle Cams spokespeople revealed eagles usually lay eggs at the beginning of February, and it takes 35 days for them to hatch. France said that eagles lay two to three eggs per season.

In 2021, two eggs hatched in Eugene and Frances’ nest.

