BRISTOL (WJHL) — The first of Food City’s newest venture opened its doors Wednesday morning at 1247 Old Euclid Center.

Curt’s Ace Hardware will offer supplies such as screws, batteries, wiring and more.

“It’s new for us,” Kyle Geffers, the store manager of the Bristol location, told Daytime Tri-Cities during a sit-down interview earlier in July. “It gives us a better opportunity for the community as more jobs [open.] It’s just better for everybody.”

Curt’s Ace Hardware will be open from hours 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays and from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sundays.

“It’s taken about four weeks. You get a week of setting up the shelves, and then the product rolls in after that.”

“We’re hiring at three different locations. We’re still hiring in Bristol, and we’re hiring in Piney Flats — that’s the next one to open — and we’re hiring in Gray.”

Stop by any Food City or the three Ace Hardware locations for an application.