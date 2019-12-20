1919-2019: Bluff City students moving to new Sullivan East Middle School in January

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Friday marked the end of an era for Bluff City Middle School students as they prepare to move to a brand new school.

After Christmas break, students will move into the new Sullivan East Middle School.

Students will begin classes in the new facility on January 7.

A sign on the Bluff City Middle School marquee read, “Bluff City 1919-2019 Learn Laugh Love.”