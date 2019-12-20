1919-2019: Bluff City students moving to new Sullivan East Middle School in January

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Friday marked the end of an era for Bluff City Middle School students as they prepare to move to a brand new school.

After Christmas break, students will move into the new Sullivan East Middle School.

PREVIOUS STORY: Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Sullivan East Middle School

SEE ALSO: Community participates in bricklaying ceremony at new Sullivan East Middle School

Students will begin classes in the new facility on January 7.

A sign on the Bluff City Middle School marquee read, “Bluff City 1919-2019 Learn Laugh Love.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss