19-year-old woman killed in Morristown Saturday night, Sheriff’s Office has suspect in custody

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – A 19-year-old woman was killed on Saturday night in Morristown; Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and has a suspect in custody.

According to Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office, officers arrived to the scene of a murder in Morristown around 11 p.m. Saturday night.

They found Beatris Hernandez, 19, deceased and in bed next to Christian Cruz, 26, with self-inflicted cuts on both of his arms, in what is believed to be an attempt on his life.

Cruz was taken to UT Medical Center and was treated for his injuries. He was later released from the hospital, and was transported to Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office and charged with Second Degree Murder.

He admitted to choking Hernandez to death.