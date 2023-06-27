SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – One teenager was killed and another injured after a crash in Scott County on Friday.

According to a release from the Virginia State Police (VSP), the crash occurred around 9 p.m. on Route 653. Police report a 2001 Ford Ranger was heading north when it swerved to the left, then overcorrected.

The pickup truck reportedly overturned multiple times before coming to a rest on its roof off the left side of the road.

The release states that neither the driver nor the 16-year-old passenger were wearing their seat belts and were both ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was identified as Ashton Starnes, 19, of Duffield. Starnes was transported to the Holston Valley Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The passenger was also transported to a hospital for treatment of what VSP described as minor injuries.

As of Tuesday, the VSP stated that speed is being investigated as a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.