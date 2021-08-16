18th annual Papa Joe Smiddy Mountain Music Festival to kick off at Natural Tunnel State Park

DUFFIELD, Va. (WJHL) — Cove Ridge Center Foundation’s 18th annual Papa Joe Smiddy Mountain Music Festival will kick off in the amphitheater at Natural Tunnel State Park at 5 p.m. on Sept. 5.

This festival honors the memory and legacy of the late Dr. Joseph “Papa Joe” Smiddy, and sponsors have made the event free to the public and accept donations.

Smiddy, a former Chancellor of Emeritus at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, is known for promoting Appalachian mountain culture and music.

Local and regional bands will provide music and entertainment; Tennessee Border will open the festival, and the Appalachian Trail Bluegrass Band will keep the jams flowing.

The concerts will provide covered seating, but fixed seating in the surrounding grass area is also available for those who prefer kicking back in personal lawn chairs or outdoor blankets.

A shuttle is available for transportation from the backstage level to the parking lot, and masks are required on all shuttle rides.

For more information on the event, CLICK HERE or call 276-940-2674.