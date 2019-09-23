18-wheeler crash slows traffic on Hwy 19E in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities are warning drivers to be cautious after an 18-wheeler accident in the 1600 block of Hwy 19E has slowed traffic in the area.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation reports the vehicle overturned around 6:27 a.m.

According to a post from the Hampton Valley Forge TN Volunteer Fire Department, the truck is on its side at this time.

Traffic advisory!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 6:23 A.M.18 wheeler accident in the 1600 block Hwy 19E just below Simmerly Creek Rd. 18… Posted by Hampton Valley Forge TN Volunteer Fire Dept on Monday, September 23, 2019

The post says no injuries have been reported as of this time.

Tennessee Department of Transportation reports the crash should be cleared by 2:30 p.m.

Traffic will likely be slowed until the tractor-trailer can be moved, and intermittent lane closures are expected over the next few hours.