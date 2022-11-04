JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Before settling down with friends and family for a hearty Thanksgiving meal, why not go outside your comfort zone on Thursday, Nov. 24 by taking on the 17th annual Turkey Trot 5K?

Those who may not be conditioned to run the 5K trail — which winds in a 3.1-mile loop in Johnson City — need not worry or be intimidated. Plenty of participants opt to walk it out, and some go the extra mile by dressing up in Thanksgiving-themed costumes.

“This is a tradition for our community,” said Race Chairwoman Jenny Brock. “The Turkey Trot kicks off the holiday season in the best way – with friends, family and a healthy run or walk before the feast.”

The race kicks off at 8:30 a.m. near the Memorial Park Community Center and progresses through downtown to end at the TVA Credit Union Ballpark. Trotters of all skill levels are fit to join in on the fun, whether participants are competitive runners, casual runners, walkers, strollers, dog walkers or use wheelchairs or handcycles. The event aims to be all-inclusive for all ages and abilities.

To register, click here. The race fee is $25 and includes a shirt and medal. Families of five or more qualify for a special discount. There will be no registrations on the day of the event. Pick up your packet with your t-shirt and race bib at the Memorial Park Community Center from noon through 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22 or on Wednesday, Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. through 7 p.m.

The Trot, presented by Up & at ‘Em, Inc., allows the organization to award the top three schools a total of $3,500. A total of $50,000 has been awarded to area schools since the Turkey Trot began. Up & At ‘Em has also been able to donate more than $200,000 to local organizations that promote health, wellness and quality of life.

For more information, click here.