DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Two grants totaling $171,000 will go towards expanding telehealth services in Dickenson County.

The Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA) and the Dickenson County Industrial Development Authority (IDA) closed on two grants to fund the provision of Starlink low earth orbit space-based broadband service, VCEDA wrote in a release.

One grant of up to $150,000 will fund expansions to households using telemedicine services in the county. The other $21,000 grant will fund Starlink services to mobile telehealth units.

“The IDA would like to expand this to include unserved and/or underserved telemedicine healthcare patients in Dickenson County,” VCEDA Executive Director/General Counsel Jonathan Belcher said. “By providing access to those households as well as underserved households, the IDA feels that healthcare outcomes via telemedicine will afford patients medical care that they may not have otherwise received. Additionally, there will also be educational and/or telework benefits according to the IDA’s application.”

The $21,000 grant will equip mobile units to provide vaccines, rapid testing, insurance enrollment assistance, follow-up services and more, the VEDCA said.

“The [IDA] continues to support the mission of the telehealth access fund by linking individuals who are either unserved or underserved, with the vital resource of Internet access,” Dickenson County Economic Development Director Dana Cronkhite said.

