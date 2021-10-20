17-year-old girl jumped into action when car caught fire at Greeneville gas station

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The quick thinking of a 17-year-old girl stopped a bad situation from turning worse at a Greeneville gas station on Wednesday.

According to a post on social media, when a car caught on fire while refueling at the Pilot gas station on Baileyton Road a teenage girl sprang into action to extinguish the situation.

The unnamed girl alerted gas station employees to the car fire and they were able to stop the fuel pump.

The teenage girl also pulled the nozzle from the car and placed it back into the pump which, according to the social media post, saved the pump from also catching fire.

The United Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene and was able to extinguish the car fire.

The Greeneville/Greene County Office of Emergency Management thanked the 17-year-old and called her actions “instrumental” to the outcome of the incident.