17-year-old extricated from vehicle, transported to hospital after Hawkins Co. crash Thursday morning

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Rogersville teenager was extricated from a vehicle after a crash early Thursday morning, according to authorities.

According to a crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 3:55 a.m. on East Main Street near Highway 11W in Hawkins County.

THP reports a 1993 Cadillac Deville was headed east when it went off the right side of the road and overcorrected.

The Cadillac then went off the left side of the road and began to roll. The vehicle hit “several small trees before coming to a final rest on the passenger side,” according to THP.

The driver was identified as a 17-year-old from Rogersville.

The juvenile was injured in the crash. THP reports the juvenile was not wearing a seatbelt.

The Hawkins County Rescue Squad told News Channel 11 that the juvenile driver had to be extricated from the vehicle.

The 17-year-old was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the rescue squad.

Charges are pending against the driver depending on the outcome of an investigation, according to THP.