160 new jobs coming to Scott County in January

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced on Thursday that 160 new jobs will be created in Scott County by a medical records company.

According to a release from the governor’s office, eHealth Technologies, Inc. will invest $375,000 in the establishment of a new customer support center in the county.

In a press conference, officials said the investment will create 160 jobs over five years.

The release describes eHealth Technologies as “a provider of medical record and image retrieval and clinical intelligence services.”

“The growth of telehealth during the pandemic has created an increased demand for companies like eHealth Technologies that provide innovative solutions to streamline health information and enhance patient care,” Governor Northam said in the release. “Southwest Virginia is proactively working with its higher education partners to equip the workforce with 21st-century skills, and this announcement is a reflection of that progress. We thank eHealth Technologies for creating 160 new jobs in Scott County, and stand ready to support their success as they work to deliver much-needed services to hospital systems and healthcare organizations across the nation.”

eHealth Technologies CEO Jeff Markin said the investment into the new center in Scott County was a smart decision.

“This expansion in Southwest Virginia is the right next step in our strategic growth plan,” said Markin. “We appreciate the support received from the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission-backed InvestSWVA team, and we are excited to grow our partnerships around the Commonwealth of Virginia. This Scott County expansion will enable eHealth Technologies to strengthen our focus on helping the clinicians we serve get seamless access to the healthcare information they need—when they need it—for the benefit of patients receiving critical care.”

Officials announced the new center is expected to open some time in January 2021.

Hiring for the newly created jobs is starting immediately, according to InvestSWVA.

“Scott County is ready to play a key role in eHealth Technologies’ strategic growth plan,” said Danny Mann, Chairman of the Scott County Board of Supervisors. “We appreciate being part of a team effort over the last year to attract eHealth Technologies to Southwest Virginia as it expands its operation and continues to deliver top-notch service to hospital systems across the country.”