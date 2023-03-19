WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A 16-year-old boy is reportedly dead following a house fire in Wythe County, Virginia on Sunday morning.

According to a release from the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was reported at around 9 a.m. at a home on Brower Lane in the Max Meadows community.

Upon arrival, first responders made contact with three people who had vacated the burning home, who told them there was still a 16-year-old male inside, the release said.

The release said once the fire was contained, crews located the body of what they believe to be the 16-year-old male. The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office said the body is believed to be that of Daniel Busha, 16, of Wytheville, and has been sent to a medical examiner in Roanoke for positive identification.

The release also said a 17-year-old female was treated for lacerations from a glass window she jumped out of to escape the burning structure. An adult was also treated for smoke inhalation, according to the release.

Virginia State Police has been called to assist with the investigation, according to the release.