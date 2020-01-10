16-year-old involved in SWVA deputy pursuit was runaway from North Carolina

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- Authorities in Smyth County said a 16-year-old girl was being treated form minor injuries after crashing in a pursuit Thursday night.

In a news release Friday, Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler said his deputies were monitoring traffic on Interstate 81 south near exit 54 when they saw a car come through traveling at 83mph in a 70 mph zone.

As deputies attempted to pull the vehicle over, they said the driver kept going.

The release said, “The Deputy pursued the vehicle at speeds exceeding 100 mph, the vehicle lost control, left the roadway, struck a utility pole and rolled over several times before coming to rest. A female exited the vehicle and surrendered to law enforcement.”

Authorities said that female was a 16-year-old runaway from Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Deputies also discovered the vehicle driven by the girl was reported stolen out of the Fort Bragg area of North Carolina.

The juvenile driver was flown to the Bristol Regional Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries.

The driver now faces charges in juvenile court including felony eluding, reckless driving, and possession of stolen property.

The release added that authorities made contact with the juvenile’s parents.