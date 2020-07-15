16 indicted in Roan Mountain meth investigation

ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — A methamphetamine distribution investigation has led to indictments against 16 people primarily in the Roan Mountain community.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that authorities began arrested suspects around noon as part of a two-year-long investigation dubbed “Operation Big Iron.”

Eight suspects have been arrested and authorities are continuing to search for those still at large.

The sheriff’s office said the suspects were charged with conspiracy to distribute meth within a school zone, which carries a 14-year minimum sentence. Some suspects are facing additional charges.

List of suspects indicted:

—Eddie Ray Miller – Conspiracy Meth Distribution within a School Zone, Sale of Methamphetamine (three counts), Maintaining a Dwelling Where Narcotics are Sold

—Phillip Hamilton Ray – Conspiracy Meth Distribution within a School Zone, Sale of Methamphetamine

—Lacey Lynn Johnson – Conspiracy Meth Distribution within a School Zone, Delivery of Methamphetamine

—Joseph William Gleason – Conspiracy Meth Distribution within a School Zone, Sale of Methamphetamine

—Teresa Lee Hampton – Conspiracy Meth Distribution within a School Zone, Sale of Methamphetamine, Delivery of Methamphetamine, Maintaining a Dwelling Where Narcotics are Sold

—Thomas Raymond Ward – Conspiracy Meth Distribution within a School Zone

—Melanie Oleta Oliver – Conspiracy Meth Distribution within a School Zone, Sale of Methamphetamine (four counts), Maintaining a Dwelling Where Narcotics are Sold

—Tammie Elaine Birchfield – Conspiracy Meth Distribution within a School Zone, Sale of Methamphetamine

—Troy Christopher Shell – Conspiracy Meth Distribution within a School Zone, Sale of Methamphetamine, Delivery of Methamphetamine

—Joseph Paul Ballard – Conspiracy Meth Distribution within a School Zone

—Christopher Harold Gibbs – Conspiracy Meth Distribution within a School Zone

—Jamie Scott Hardin – Conspiracy Meth Distribution within a School Zone, Sale of Methamphetamine

—Logan Seth Allen Storie – Conspiracy Meth Distribution within a School Zone

—Megan Marie Arnold – Conspiracy Meth Distribution within a School Zone

—Ryan Cain Dixon – Conspiracy Meth Distribution within a School Zone

—Cambrean Nicole Presnell – Conspiracy Meth Distribution within a School Zone

The investigation was conducted by the sheriff’s office and the Elizabethton Police Department. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) is also assisting deputies with the arrests.