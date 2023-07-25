JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health’s “Hope Rising” campaign to expand Niswonger Children’s Hospital got a major boost Tuesday when the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) announced a $16.8 million grant for the project.

“The project is now fully funded,” Ballad CEO Alan Levine told News Channel 11 on Tuesday of a three-story expansion at Niswonger, which will include a new neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and the establishment of an integrated center for pediatric specialties.

When Ballad announced the campaign last year, the cost was estimated at $30 million. That has now ballooned to $50.1 million, something Levine attributed to inflation and supply chain issues.

Ballad is putting $9 million of its own money into the project, which will add three floors on top of the existing hospital.

“We’ve had $25.1 million of philanthropy from throughout the region,” Levine said. The state funding erases the gap that remained.

The grant is the second-largest coming from the state’s $250 million “Healthcare Resiliency Program,” which is “dedicated to expanding Tennessee’s capacity to provide quality healthcare services,” according to a TDH news release.

The grant, announced by the TDH Tuesday, is one of 18 total hospital capital investments announced in two separate rounds. Only a $19.6 million grant to University Health Systems is larger than Ballad’s.

It is the second round of funding. Ballad also received a $4.7 million “practice transformation and extension grant” from the first round of funding in May. The $250 million Healthcare Resiliency Program was funded entirely through the federal American Rescue Plan, which provided a total of $3.9 billion to Tennessee.

“I think that the state used an objective scoring process so I feel like the project merits the support,” Levine said.

He said the need was great for an upgraded level of care for NICU patients and broader specialty services. The project does not add any bed capacity but creates larger, private rooms that will make it easier for families to stay with their hospitalized children.

“If you go to the current NICU you’ll see they’re not private, so this is a dramatic improvement in the level of care that families will receive,” Levine said.

“The children’s hospital serves a region that’s a two-hour radius of Johnson City and so we’ve recruited new pediatric surgeons, we have pediatric specialists and it’s critical to have a place where all families can go and have the full scope of services available for their child.”

Ballad announced last June it hoped to complete construction by the fall of 2024.

“We’ve done all the architectural engineering work, so I think you’ll start to see some activity here in the next six months.”