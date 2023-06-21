KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)– This week, 1,500 people from 30 Tri-Cities companies got out of their offices and into the community as part of United Way’s 31st annual Week of Caring.

United Way chapters across the country celebrate a Day of Action on June 22, but in Northeast Tennessee, the event extends to a week.

“That’s just a testament to the volunteer spirit that we have here,” said Becca Stuphen, Senior Director of Community Impact with United Way of Greater Kingsport.

The week aims to connect teams of volunteers from area companies to services projects at local non-profits, said Stuphen.

This “matchmaking” is something local non-profits appreciate.

“We couldn’t do what we do without the United Way,” said Edward Breese, Community Relations Manager with Second Harvest Foodbank of Northeast Tennessee. “One of the biggest things they help with is volunteerism.”

Wednesday volunteers from Eastman Credit Union helped pack over 1,000 family food boxes at Second Harvest as part of the annual tradition.

“This is a week we look forward to every single year,” said volunteer Jeremiah Lounds.

Not only does the week provide a chance for co-workers to bond while giving back, Stuphen said it also helps people get interested in volunteerism.

“I like to think of this week as an opportunity for folks to maybe dip their toes in the water to volunteer because that first opportunity can be of daunting,” said Stuphen. “But if you can do it with your coworkers and your peers, then catch the bug of volunteering and keep that a part of your normal life.”

The Week of Caring runs through Saturday, June 24.

For more information about how to get involved outside of the Week of Caring, visit volunteer-united.org.