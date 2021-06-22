150+ dogs rescued in Johnson County

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — More than 150 dogs were rescued from a “horrific living situation” in Johnson County.

Animal rescues from across the country responded to help take care of the dogs, including Angels of Assisi in Roanoke, Virginia. The organization says that many of the animals had skin and eye infections.

“With a large-scale rescue like this, it’s always a little of a burden having to care for even more animals,” said Kathleen Legg of Angels of Assisi. “Luckily with the amount of animals that they had, a bunch of other organizations pitched in to take the animals so it divied up among different rescues, so we took in total 46 dogs.”

Angels of Assisi also received seven cats.

The organization says two of the “momma dogs” rescued are already on their way to foster care.