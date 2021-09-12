15-year-old injured following shots fired in Johnson City, police searching for suspect

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A 15-year-old was injured following a shooting in Johnson City Saturday night.

Investigators with Johnson City Police responded to Cherry Street Saturday around 11:30 p.m. in reference to shots fired.

The 15-year-old was located at the scene taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said in a news release the suspect fled the scene and was believed to have done so in a blue Chrysler PT Cruiser.

If you have any information regarding this case, you’re urged to contact police. You can remain anonymous when submitting information in this case.

This investigation remains open and ongoing.