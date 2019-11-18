14th annual Turkey Trot to be this Thanksgiving

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Another Tri-Cities holiday tradition is coming up – Johnson City’s 14th annual Turkey Trot.

The event on Thanksgiving morning is for all skill levels. No matter if you run, walk or trot, the event is all about family fun and getting a little bit of exercise before you sit down to your Thanksgiving meal.

The Turkey Trot will start at 8:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving. For walkers, the race will start at Legion Street, and for runners, the race will start at State of Franklin Road.

The course will twist through the Tree Streets and finish at Cardinal Park.

More information on the race and registration is available here.