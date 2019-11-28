14th annual Turkey Trot sees record number of registrations

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Before indulging in the turkey and all the trimmings of Thanksgiving dinner, a record number of people will hit the streets in the 14th annual Turkey Trot.

Organizers told News Channel 11 on Wednesday that 4,379 people signed up for the Thanksgiving morning 5-K race and walk, in Downtown Johnson City, the most in the history of the event.

The race begins at 8:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving at State of Franklin Road. The course will weave through the Tree Streets and finish at Cardinal Park. The race is for all skill levels.

The oldest entree for the race is 89-year-old Ruth Ketron, who is one of eight participants over the age of 80. Another 86 participants are older than 70 years.

Hailing from Zurich, Switzerland, Olivier Willi is the participant who is registered from the furthest away. 1,956 entrees are from right here in Johnson City.

Participants have entered from 32 different states, including AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KY, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA, and WV.

Proceeds from the event go to the Johnson City’s Up and At ‘Em initiative which promotes physical fitness and wellness.