14th annual Johnson City Omnium takes place in Downtown Elizabethton due to pandemic

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Omnium celebrated its 14th year in 2020 with a few adjustments – most noteably, it was held in Elizabethton.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the event that is typically held at the end of May in Downtown Johnson City took place this weekend in Elizabethton.

Due to COVID-19, racers were expected to wear a face covering at all times when they weren’t physically racing.

All staff and racers had to sign a waiver acknowledging that they were not showing any symptoms and assume the risks of participating in the event.

