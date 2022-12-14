JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities turned out for our four-legged friends at the first Tails & Paws Holiday Festival.

According to the Washington County Animal Shelter, people at the Dec. 9 event donated 1,411 pounds of pet food. The shelter estimates the value of all that food at around $6,600.

In addition, shelter director Tammy Davis said around $1,000 worth of cleaning supplies were also donated.

Monetary donations and sales at the festival brought in $5,000. Some of the activities that generated that money included photos with Santa and the pony rides.