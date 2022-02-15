BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Viking Hall Pool was full of competition Tuesday as the 11th Annual Adaptive Aquatics swim meet took place.

The event began at 9:30 a.m. and was open to students who live with physical and/or cognitive disabilities. Students from both Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia were invited to compete in the events. Bristol Tennessee City Schools (BTCS), Sullivan County Schools and Washington County Virginia Public Schools were all represented.

A release from BTCS states 140 athletes competed in the meet. Some of the events held included the 25-meter freestyle and the 25-meter backstroke. Students could also compete in the biggest splash competition.

Each athlete was given a medal at the conclusion of the meet. The event was not held in 2021 due to COVID-19.

“When we told them that it had been approved, that we could have the event this year, they were so excited because we haven’t had any of our events yet,” said learning coordinator Amanda Vance.