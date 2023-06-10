PUTNEY, Ky. (WJHL) – The Harlan County, Kentucky Coroner’s Office said a 14-year-old boy was killed on Saturday afternoon after an ATV he was operating crashed.

A post to the coroner’s office’s social media said the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. in the Putney community near US 119. According to the post, the ATV reportedly rolled over onto the boy, who was the sole occupant during the crash.

The coroner’s office states in the post that the “accident did not have any connection to the ATV Park at Putney.” The post goes on to say the crash remains under investigation by the coroner and Kentucky State Police.

The name of the juvenile victim will not be released, according to the coroner’s office.