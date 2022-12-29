JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City’s water and sewer services department has been staffed around the clock since Dec. 23 and repaired 14 main line breaks with minimal customer service disruptions, the system’s director said Thursday.

In a statement to WJHL, Tom Witherspoon said water tank levels throughout the city are normal and breaks on city-owned lines “have resulted in minimal disruption of service to a limited number of customers.”

That doesn’t mean what Witherspoon called “an evolving event for water systems across the state, small and large” has left Johnson City anywhere close to unscathed.

The department has received more than 600 calls since Dec. 23 and responded in person to more than 500. The majority of those calls have involved customers with frozen pipes on their side of the meter — which the city can’t remedy — or requests to turn off water.

Thursday, in addition to customer-side issues the system was grappling with higher-than-normal demand that caused it to have to pump higher volumes and “non-surfacing breaks” in the city’s lines. Finding those breaks is a top concern currently.

“Field reconnaissance for breaks occurs as time allows in those areas and will continue past the event as a normal part of operations,” Witherspoon said.

He anticipates continued higher-than-normal service calls throughout the weekend despite rising temperatures.