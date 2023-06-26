BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – More than 100 people donated blood to Marsh Regional Blood Center on Friday during Bristol’s Battle of the Badges drive.

According to the Bristol Tennessee Police Department (BTPD), 139 people donated a pint of blood. All blood donated to Marsh Regional stays in the Tri-Cities region.

“Each pint collected has the potential to save three lives in our community, which translates to 417 lives saved during Friday’s Battle of the Badges blood drive,” said Anne Dunham, Digital Media & Communications Manager for the BTPD.

During Friday’s event, each donor credited their blood donation to either the BTPD, the Bristol Tennessee Fire Department, the Bristol Virginia Police Department or the Bristol Virginia Fire Department.

The BTPD generated the most donations, winning bragging rights, but the department stressed that the blood donated is a win for everyone in the twin cities.