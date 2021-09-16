12-year-old Florida boy to present $10,000 grant to injured Southwest Virginia police officer

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: WJHL

COEBURN, Va. (WJHL) – A boy from Florida is honoring a Coeburn, Va. police officer who was injured in the line of duty in March.

A Facebook post from Running 4 Heroes Inc. states officer Robert Potter sustained head injuries after he was assaulted by a suspect who he was trying to arrest. Officer Potter has been unable to return to work since the incident.

12-year-old Zechariah Cartledge has become famous for his support of fallen and injured officers. When Cartledge was 10 years old, he founded “Running 4 Heroes” where he raises money by running in honor of fallen officers.

Zechariah and his father will travel to Coeburn Saturday, Sept. 25, to present Potter a $10,000 “Injured First Responder Grant.” While in town, Cartledge will run a mile in honor of Officer Potter.

Cartledge has raised over $177,000 for 22 heroes like Officer Potter since January 2020.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss