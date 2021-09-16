12-year-old Florida boy to present $10,000 grant to injured Southwest Virginia police officer

COEBURN, Va. (WJHL) – A boy from Florida is honoring a Coeburn, Va. police officer who was injured in the line of duty in March.

A Facebook post from Running 4 Heroes Inc. states officer Robert Potter sustained head injuries after he was assaulted by a suspect who he was trying to arrest. Officer Potter has been unable to return to work since the incident.

12-year-old Zechariah Cartledge has become famous for his support of fallen and injured officers. When Cartledge was 10 years old, he founded “Running 4 Heroes” where he raises money by running in honor of fallen officers.

Zechariah and his father will travel to Coeburn Saturday, Sept. 25, to present Potter a $10,000 “Injured First Responder Grant.” While in town, Cartledge will run a mile in honor of Officer Potter.

Cartledge has raised over $177,000 for 22 heroes like Officer Potter since January 2020.